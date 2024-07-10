MARANG, July 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar wants members of the enforcement agencies in this country to have high moral values and discipline in carrying out the task of defending national security.

He said if the aspects of values and discipline are successfully imbued in all enforcement personnel, the goal of raising the dignity of the country, nation and people can be achieved in a faster pace.

“We don’t lack people who are good at talking from the coffee shop to the Parliament. What we lack is people who have a spirit of discipline and good values.

“For that reason, I urge all parties (to) understand the agenda of change... if you want to raise the dignity of the people, the nation and the country, you cannot use the old methods,” he said when speaking at a Rahmah session with staff of the Home Ministry (KDN), at Marang district police headquarters (IPD), here today.

Therefore, he urged all enforcement officers under KDN to change both from a physical and spiritual aspect, taking into account the great responsibilities of the members of the ministry.

In his speech, Anwar also announced an immediate allocation of RM1 million to repair 20 units of police quarters at IPD Marang that suffered damage and after seeing the situation of the residences for himself.

“Next week, there will be RM1 million. I am asking KDN and the police to take immediate action. It is crucial that the issue must be resolved quickly so that we can bring in another 20 families to live there.

“We are telling the police to defend the country and fight crime. But their houses are damaged... so I say we solve this problem as quick as possible,” he said.

According to Anwar, for other police quarters that need repair, KDN need to bring recommendations on the matter and depending on its financial capacity, he assured that desperate cases will be resolved quickly this year. — Bernama