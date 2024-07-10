MARANG, July 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged national or state research institutions to cooperate with universities and the private sector to explore and develop new fields that the people can benefit from.

Anwar said that is because Malaysia is still far behind in the field of research compared to other countries such as Brazil, India, China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which are ahead by focusing on such fields.

He said for example Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi, UAE focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“So we take the approach of speeding up the implementation of the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and its network with all universities that have AI.

“This is an example of how there should be efforts to speed up the exploration of new fields,” he said when speaking at the Cypark Hybrid Solar Power Plant Launch Ceremony at Cypark Solar Merchang, here today. — Bernama