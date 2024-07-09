SHAH ALAM, July 9 — A group of engineers together with the crew of MV Kum Jin re-boarded the cargo ship yesterday to re-stabilise the vessel and carry out repair work.

Klang Port Authority (LPK) said in a statement that two additional vessels have been sent to assist repair and recovery operations and to be ready in case of any emergency.

“Vessels in the vicinity have been warned to stay away from the vessel in trouble while the authorities continue to monitor the repair work and provide assistance if needed,” said the statement.

LPK had earlier confirmed that the ship was still afloat, in contrast to previous media reports which said that it had sunk.

LPK explained that the 70-metre-long MV Kum Jin left Port Klang with a load of steel and was bound for Kuching at 10pm on July 7.

“Around 3am the next day (July 8), the ship, which had reached the area outside the port limits, reported engine problems and re-entered the port’s waters and asked for permission to anchor.

“The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Malaysian Marine Department responded immediately to the distress call by sending two vessels to assist it,” said the statement.

It said that at around 5am, the vessel was reported to be unstable due to bad weather and likely to sink, with the crew being evacuated and brought ashore by an MMEA patrol vessel. — Bernama