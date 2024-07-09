KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The second reading of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 amendments has been postponed in the Dewan Rakyat today to a later date.

Second reading of Drug Dependants Act postponed, to engage with Select Committee for further views

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said this is to ensure that the Act will be effective when amended.

“If I were to follow the wishes of the heart, I dream that Datuk Speaker will open the vote, whether more votes agree or divide, but I think back, no matter how neat our work is, but MPs give views, remarks and recommendations, which I think should also be weighted by the ministry.”

“I listened and read all the debates. So Mr Speaker, I want to say that we appreciate all the views given by the MPs.

“In order to produce the best Bill, if we pass it, for the best results, I request a suggestion based on the rules of meeting 62, I intend to postpone the next reading and the ministry will get further views from the special parliamentary select committee for health and security.

“There, we will invite all interested parties to further refine, and then make a decision at the council level,” he said after the debate session of the amendment Bill.

About 24 MPs debated the amendments of the Drug Dependants Bill.

The Bill, tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat last week, aims to expand the scope of treatment and rehabilitation for drug or substance addicts.