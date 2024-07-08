KANGAR, July 8 — A family of three narrowly escaped drowning after their Proton Pesona plunged into a river along Jalan Kangar-Alor Setar, Kampung Tok Pulau near here yesterday.

Perlis Fire and Rescue Department director, Fire Chief I Mohd Zaidi Ma’at said the couple in their thirties, and their three-year-old child, were rescued by a team from the Simpang Empat fire station.

He said a distress call was received at 3.11pm and the team arrived at the location five minutes later.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was confirmed that a road accident involving a Proton Pesona had occurred, with the car ending up in the river. Three victims were successfully rescued by members of the public.

Advertisement

“However, the mother and child were unconscious and received CPR before being transported to the hospital by ambulances from the Ministry of Health and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Zaidi said the family was taken to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital for treatment. — Bernama

Advertisement