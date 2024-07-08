IPOH, July 8 — The National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) will extend its programmes further afield from its centre to benefit a larger segment of the community, stated Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil.

“Typically, Nadi benefits the community within a 3 to 4-kilometre radius of the physical centre. We will collaborate with JaPen (Department of Information) and the Madani Community.

“Each state constituency has three Madani Communities, so the modules from Nadi will be extended to these communities to benefit more people,” he told reporters after the launch of Nadi in Kg. Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Fahmi said the modules would cover artificial intelligence, digital literacy, information on online scams, and awareness of cyberbullying.

He added that Nadi managers have been instructed to enhance their understanding to disseminate information on current technology issues, particularly regarding scams and cyberbullying.

Meanwhile, he noted that as of June 30, 75 Nadi centres are operational in Perak, with four new centres built under the 1 constituency 1 Nadi initiative.

Anwar and Fahmi also participated in the traditional Asyura porridge stirring event in the Masjid As Saadah compound in Manjoi, located next to the Nadi centre, and mingled with the residents who attended the event. — Bernama

