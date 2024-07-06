SHAH ALAM, July 6 — The Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) detected an oil spill at the Jalan Tangki flood gate in Port Klang near here at around 11am yesterday.

Based on observations at the location, the oil spill is believed to have originated from a leaking hose at a factory’s palm oil storage facility, LUAS said.

“The leak is believed to have caused oil to spill into the drain at the premises, which that flowed into the nearby canal.

“Based on LUAS’ checks at the location, no oil has entered Sungai Aur after the flood gate at the location was closed,” the authority said in a statement, adding that the factory has stopped operations and conducted repairs to the leaking hose.

LUAS has also instructed the factory to conduct cleanup work and to siphon the remnants of the oil spill while the Fire and Rescue Department has installed oil booms at the canal to control the spill.

“Water quality samples taken by LUAS have been sent to the Chemistry Department for further analysis for enforcement action and an investigation paper under Section 79 of the LUAS Enactment 1999 for polluting a water source has been opened,” LUAS added. — Bernama