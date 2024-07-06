KUANTAN, July 6 — The federal and state governments, as well as local authorities, need to change their old work practices and procedures to avoid delays in the approval processes for new projects, which are essential to driving development in all areas, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar also reminded all state secretaries to monitor the list of approved projects and update the status of these projects regularly.

“I have had a discussion with the state secretaries to remind them to always monitor the list of approved projects, how many are being implemented, and the reasons for any delays. Is it due to land acquisition or other approval issues?” he said at the launch of the Eastern Zone Madani Rakyat 2024 Programme at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Anwar cited the example of the establishment of the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), which was approved in just four months, hence demonstrating the readiness among the people, civil servants, and academics to do something better.

“Local authorities, state and federal government must be efficient and quick, so progress will be rapid. But if we are inefficient and slow, then progress will be slow. The choice is ours,” said Anwar.

The prime minister said that the preparedness of the local authorities, as well as the federal and state governments, is also crucial before Malaysia takes over the Asean chairmanship next year to demonstrate the country’s capability to attract investments and tourism, ensuring that every state progresses.

He also cited Google's investment of RM9.4 billion in Selangor as an example of impressive development resulting from the state's quick approval process.

At the event, Anwar also distributed funds under the SejaTi Madani programme to 10 communities on the east coast, each valued at RM100,000, which aimed at boosting economic activities at the community level in five focus sectors namely agriculture and food; sewing and handicrafts; herbs and health; tourism and hospitality; and green activities and recycling.

The Eastern Zone Madani Rakyat Programme is a continuation of the Madani Government One-Year Anniversary Programme, which has been expanded to the state level by zone to allow the public to understand, see, and evaluate the new policies and initiatives implemented by the federal government to improve the wellbeing of the people.

Organised by the Prime Minister's Office through the Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU), this programme also received strategic cooperation from the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) and the Pahang government. — Bernama