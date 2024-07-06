KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in the Iranian presidential election.

In his Facebook post, Anwar said the outcome reflects the vibrant spirit of Iranian democracy and heralds a promising future for the country.

The prime minister said with its rich and ancient civilisation, Iran occupies a unique and prominent place in world history, and the potential for Malaysia-Iran relations is immense and filled with promise.

“We look forward to strengthening our bilateral mechanisms to deepen and broaden cooperation between the two countries.

“We are committed to collaborating on international platforms such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Developing-8 (D8),” said Anwar, adding that this steadfast dedication will enhance both countries’ shared objectives and foster greater cooperation in the Global South.

Anwar added that the Madani government called on the Muslim ummah to unite and put an end to the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza.

“We need to ensure that justice and humanity are restored, one way or another. I look forward to welcoming Pezeshkian to Malaysia at the earliest opportunity,” he said.

Pezeshkian defeated his conservative opponent, Saeed Jalili, Iran’s former lead nuclear negotiator and head of the top security body, by 2.7 million votes in results announced early today. — Bernama