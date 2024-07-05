SIBU, July 5 — Dengue cases in Sibu Division increased by 134.5 per cent from January to June this year compared to the first six months of last year.

According to the Sibu Divisional Health Office, the increase in cases in the division is due to a surge of dengue cases nationwide.

“Cumulatively, Sibu Division since Jan 1 to June 30 this year recorded 68 dengue cases. From this total, Sibu had 50 cases, followed by Selangau with 12 cases, and Kanowit — six cases,” the Health office said in a statement.

“Overall, the cumulative dengue cases (January 1 to June 30) in the division increased by 134.5 per cent to 68 cases from 29 cases during the same period last year.”

The Health office said most of the cases this year have been sporadic.

However, two small dengue outbreaks were recorded in Sibu District recently at Jalan Lanang and Batu 19, Jalan Oya.

It said Jalan Lanang recorded a total of five cases and Batu 19, Jalan Oya had two cases over the past two weeks.

“Jalan Lanang and Batu 19, Jalan Oya accounted for seven out of the 50 cases in the district,” said the Health office, adding the outbreaks were well controlled.

Additionally, no fatalities due to dengue were recorded in division so far this year.

The Health office said vertical banners have put up in affected areas to create awareness among the public of taking necessary precautions against the spread of dengue fever.

It also advised the public to ensure they search for and destroy breeding sites around their homes for 10 minutes a week, as well as seek treatment early should they fall ill. — Borneo Post