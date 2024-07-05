Goh is already being sued by two other groups, 15 in one and 213 in the second

MyAirline suspended operations without warning last October

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia later revoked its air service licence

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Over 40 investors could file lawsuits against MYAirline Sdn Bhd co-founder Datuk Allan Goh Hwan Hua, alleging they were deceived into joining fraudulent investment schemes, said a lawyer.

According to Free Malaysia Today, lawyer Jerald Gomez said he met the group yesterday, in which they inquired about a similar lawsuit that 213 investors have filed against Goh.

“Many of them did not know about the first suit we filed last Tuesday,” he was quoted as saying, adding that he arranged the group meeting in order to respond to those who contacted his firm.

The lawyer said one of those present claimed to have lost RM6 million while several also had their retirement savings wiped out in the alleged fraud.

Advertisement

Last month, a group of 213 individuals sued Goh; his wife, Neow Ean Lee; and 18 related entities over RM70 million they pumped into allegedly fraudulent investments related to the airlines.

Goh is already being sued by 15 other investors seeking to recover RM8 million they had invested with him.

On October 12 last year, MYAirline suspended all of its operations citing financial pressures as the reason for the abrupt suspension, and later lost its air service licence (ASL) as a result.

Advertisement