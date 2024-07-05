MUAR, July 5 — Two MPV patrolmen from the Muar police headquarters (IPD) ended up badly injured while a suspect died in a car chase at Jalan Benteng Parit Kongsi 4, Parit Jawa here at about 4 am yesterday.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said when the two policemen, aged 40 and 41, on patrol duty tried to stop a car for inspection, the suspect in a Toyota Vios car fled towards Parit Jamil.

“With the police MPV in hot pursuit and siren on during the chase, both vehicles skidded and crashed into a ditch, with the suspect’s car catching fire and causing death,” he said yesterday.

According to Raiz, the two patrolmen with serious injuries were taken to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) in Muar, while the suspect's body was sent to its Forensic Unit for an autopsy and a DNA test to ascertain its identity.

“An investigation paper was opened under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 186 of the Penal Code. Witnesses are asked to come forward to assist the investigation,” he said. — Bernama