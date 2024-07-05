KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood today said that an e-hailing driver who assaulted and dragged a female passenger out of his car has been arrested and charged in court.

The victim identified only as Maya had previously shared on social media how she was assaulted with a metal bottle, forcibly dragged out of the car, and abandoned by the e-hailing driver on the highway during the incident on June 13.

Ku Mashariman in a statement this morning said the suspect aged 28 was arrested after the victim had lodged a police report on the day of the incident.

“The suspect was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code at the High Court on June 19 and was fined RM2,000 by the court.

“We urge the public to stop speculating on this viral video,” he said.

During the incident that took place on the Maju Expressway (MEX Highway), the victim requested a non-toll route, which agitated the suspect.

Seorang wanita mendakwa dirinya dikasari dan ditinggalkan di tepi lebuh raya oleh pemandu e-hailing. Katanya sampai lebam dan berdarah Kredit : Mayahere3535

According to the victim, the suspect became verbally abusive and blasted loud music in the car to intimidate her.

Maya then reported the incident via inDrive’s app, which immediately notified the driver, escalating the situation.

In response, he abruptly stopped on the highway, forced Maya out of the car, and threw a metal flask at her.

A passerby intervened and took Maya to a police station, where she filed a report.

InDrive had acknowledged the incident and expressed intent to improve safety measures, emphasising that drivers are independent contractors not directly employed by them.