KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A married couple pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing and neglecting their six-year-old daughter.

The 29-year-old e-hailing driver and his 26-year-old wife allegedly committed the offence at a flat in Taman Mulia in Cheras, here between April and December 1, 2023.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and read with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than 20 years or both, if convicted.

Meanwhile, Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf requested bail at RM50,000 with one surety each for both the accused.

However, lawyer A. Tamara, representing the accused requested a lower bail.

“The couple has been given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to the charge of murdering their daughter by the Magistratres’ Court earlier today,” said the lawyer, adding that the couple had been on remand since December last year.

She also told the court that the woman had given birth in prison and requested the court to consider this case like in the case of Zayn Rayyan’s murder where his parents were allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety each.

The woman brought her five-month-old child to court today, while the couple’s two other children are under the custody of the Social Welfare Department.

Judge Azrol Abdullah then allowed the couple bail of RM15,000 with one surety and set August 15 for mention.

Earlier, during proceedings at the Magistrates’ Court, Magistrate S. Mageswary allowed a request by deputy public prosecution Sareeka Balakrishnan for the couple to be given a DNAA on the charge of murdering their daughter.

Sareeka told the court that the prosecution did not want to proceed with the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code, but will charge the couple under the Child Act at the Sessions Court. — Bernama