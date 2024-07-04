KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Malaysia’s biggest kidpreneur programme, Goodday KidSTART 2.0, concluded with nine-year-old Lee Yumi winning the top prize.

Yumi’s innovative ‘OnBoard: School Bus System’ secured her RM20,000 to bring her idea to life.

“We wanted to empower them to make the right financial decisions through a fun and engaging initiative,” said Amy Gan, the vice-president of marketing at Etika Sdn Bhd, the owner of Goodday Milk.

Twelve-year-old Muhammad Basyeer Mohamed Ackiel Mohamed and nine-year-old Lim Zhi Fung took second and third places with their presentation of ‘The Academy of Future: Peer to Peer Learning Coding & Robotics’ and ‘MindACT: ACTor Programme’ idea respectively.

Additional awards included Most Innovative Idea and Most Sustainable Idea, recognising other standout entries.

The campaign aims to equip children with essential financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills, fostering Malaysia’s next generation of business leaders.

Organised by Goodday Milk and Etika, the programme was supported by the Ministry of Education and Alliance Bank, involving 141 schools and receiving over 4,000 submissions nationwide​​.

