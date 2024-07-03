SEREMBAN, July 3 — Three girls who were reported missing from an orphanage in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, since June 28, were found safe in Melaka last night.

Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Amran Mohd Ghani said acting on a public tip-off, police found the girls at a house in Simpang Bekoh, Jasin, at 9pm, along with two women, aged 35 and 67.

He said all of them were taken to Simpang Bekoh Police Station and initial investigations found that the two women were the aunt and grandmother of one of the girls.

“They were found safe under the care of the two women. They are in good health and sustain no injuries,” he said in a statement here today.

Advertisement

Amran said the girls were then sent back to the orphanage.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that three girls, aged between 11 and 14 years, were reported missing from the orphanage run by a non-governmental organisation since Friday, June 28.

Police received the missing person’s report at 10.30pm on the same day. — Bernama





Advertisement