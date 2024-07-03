KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Malaysia has introduced a second QR code system aimed at expediting immigration clearance for bus passengers at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (BSI) complex in Johor Baru.

The MyRentas system, which went ‘live’ on June 23, follows the earlier launch of the MyTrip application on June 1 at the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (KSAB) in the Second Link.

Since then, over 35,000 people have registered for MyRentas, with a combined total of more than 150,000 registrations for both applications.

According to a report by news portal The Star, Johor Works, Transportation, Infrastructure, and Communication Committee Chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said that both systems are currently under a three-month trial period.

“Our goal is to determine the most effective system for our checkpoints with Singapore,” he was quoted as saying.

MyRentas is currently available only for Android users, while MyTrip is embedded within the MySejahtera mobile app.

Mohamad Fazli also hinted at the launch of a third application soon.

Addressing teething issues, he said slow internet speeds at checkpoints during peak hours led to delays in generating QR codes.

“We are looking into solutions for these issues,” he told The Star, adding that overall feedback on the QR code systems has been positive.

Aside from the QR code applications, travellers can also use e-gates and manual counters for immigration clearance.

In a related development, a potential new application, MyBorderPass, may soon replace the Mbike system for motorcyclists. The Mbike system has been in use for about eight years.

Reports indicate that the MyTrip and MyRentas applications can reduce checkpoint clearance time for a bus full of passengers by over 75 per cent, clearing an average of 20 passengers in less than five minutes.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof previously announced the three-month proof-of-concept starting June 1, initially targeting Malaysian motorcycle and bus travellers.