KOTA KINABALU, July 3 — Three of the four temporary evacuation centres set up for flood victims have been closed, with only the centre in the severely affected Penampang district remaining operational.

Currently, the Penampang Cultural Centre houses 272 people from 90 households, a slight decrease from the 285 recorded this morning, as 202 victims have been allowed to return home to Putatan, Tuaran, and Tamparuli.

Clean-up efforts and damage assessments are ongoing in many villages around Penampang, following a decrease in water levels and rainfall.

While traffic has largely resumed, the Public Works Department continues to clear debris from landslides and repair flood-damaged roads and infrastructure.

In response to the disaster, the Sabah Law Society is providing free legal advice to victims in all four affected districts.

President Mohammad Nazim Maduarin announced that victims can seek assistance at their office in Menara MAA every Saturday morning.

The flash flood, described as the worst in Penampang in two decades, began on Sunday afternoon.

It resulted in the loss of one human life and many animals, including cattle and pets.

Authorities attribute the severity of the floods to a combination of high tides and rivers overwhelmed by rainwater.

Critics, however, point to poorly planned construction and development as contributing factors.