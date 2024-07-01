KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today launched the Koperasi Gabungan Pemandu-Pemandu Ahli Parlimen Malaysia (GPMP) Berhad.

The launch of the cooperative, which took place at the Multipurpose Hall, Parliament Complex, was also attended by Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk R. Ramanan and Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM) chairman Lieutenant General (Rtd) Datuk Ahmad Norihan Jalal.

In a statement, SKM said the cooperative aims to have 300 active members from the Persatuan Gabungan Pemandu-Pemandu Ahli Parlimen Malaysia, which is registered under the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

To boost the socioeconomic status of its members, GPMP has outlined eight types of services as its main activities, including vehicle rental services and the supply of food and beverages.

At the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange was also held between GPMP and its members who are engaged in supply and food services businesses, as an initial step for the cooperative to start its activities. — Bernama

