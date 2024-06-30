TAIPING, June 30 — The six opposition MPs who expressed support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have submitted a letter of explanation to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul on June 27 regarding Bersatu’s notice demanding they vacate their seats.

Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said the letter was sent to facilitate Johari’s consideration before making any decision.

“The letter questions our expulsion from Bersatu, which was carried out by Bersatu’s Supreme Leadership Council (MPT).

“This expulsion does not comply with Article 49A(1) of the Federal Constitution, which clearly states that the right to vacate a seat is subject to a declaration made by the MPs (to leave their parties) themselves,” he said at a press conference at the Bukit Gantang MP Service Centre here today.

On June 24, Johari Abdul confirmed receiving the notice regarding the vacancy of the six parliamentary seats under Article 49A of the Federal Constitution and said he needed 21 days to review the notice.

The six parliamentary seats involved are Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), who is also the Nenggiri state assemblyman, Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Datuk Zulkafperi Hanafi (Tanjong Karang), and Syed Abu Hussin. — Bernama

