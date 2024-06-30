KUALA LUMPUR, 30 June — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will undertake his inaugural official visit to the Philippines on July 1.

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening the diplomatic ties between Malaysia and the Republic, which has spanned over six decades, according to a Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) statement on Sunday.

During his visit, Mohamad will hold a bilateral meeting with his Philippine counterpart, Enrique A. Manalo, focusing on reviewing the multifaceted Malaysia-Philippines bilateral relations, covering various fields of mutual benefit.

The two ministers will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

In addition to the bilateral meeting, Mohamad is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“As Malaysia and the Philippines celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, this visit adds significance to the long-standing ties that benefit both nations, bilaterally and within the context of Asean,” added the statement.

In 2023, the Philippines was Malaysia’s fifth-largest trading partner among Asean-member states, with total trade valued at US$7.92 billion (RM36.12 billion). — Bernama