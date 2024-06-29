MELAKA, June 29 — A man was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a police patrol multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on Jalan Sungai Tuang, Kuala Sungai Baru yesterday.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the incident happened at about 9.45pm because the 44-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend were afraid of being caught for close proximity (khalwat).

“Two officers patrolling the area came across the Ford Ranger 4WD in the secluded and dark area. They stopped their MPV behind the vehicle and turned on the beacon lights, but the driver refused to cooperate and tried to escape by reversing his vehicle, hitting the MPV,” he said in a statement tonight.

According to Ashari, the strong collision caused damage to the front door and shattered the window of the MPV.

The couple from Masjid Tanah was arrested under Section 186 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

