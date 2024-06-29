Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 ― The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will enforce new compound rates for traffic offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 and its subsidiary legislation starting Monday (July 1).

DBKL, in a statement today, announced that the compound rates for the motorcycle category are RM30 for payments made within one to 15 days, RM50 (16 to 30 days) and RM80 (31 to 60 days).

For car offences, the compound rates are RM50 for payments made within one to 15 days, RM80 (16 to 30 days) and RM100 (31 to 60 days).

Meanwhile, for heavy vehicles, the compound rates are RM200 for payments made within one to 15 days, RM250 (16 to 30 days) and RM300 (31 to 60 days). ― Bernama

