KUALA PILAH, June 29 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed hope that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) will continue to be a preferred pathway for advancing education to higher levels, particularly for students who did not attain satisfactory results in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

The Minister of Rural and Regional Development highlighted that many countries like Japan and China also viewed TVET as a primary education system offering extensive career opportunities in the future, particularly for young people.

“Many investors, both local and foreign, require engineers and technical professionals. Where else can we find such skilled workforce if not through TVET? That's why we've established numerous TVET institutions nationwide.

“It also proves that through TVET, one can pursue education up to the doctoral level,” he said when launching the Kuala Pilah Umno Division meeting attended by over 700 representatives from 126 branches here today.

He mentioned that the employment rate for TVET graduates was high, reaching 94.5 per cent.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid said that Tahfiz students were also offered opportunities to continue their education in TVET to enable them to secure jobs in technical or engineering fields while further strengthening their religious education.

He added that 200 spots out of 5,125 quotas for short and medium-term TVET training courses in China were offered to the Negeri Sembilan youths. — Bernama

