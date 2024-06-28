KLUANG, June 28 ― An M81-11 (Agusta L109H) aircraft made an emergency landing at Kluang Airstrip, 881st Air Force Regiment of the Army at Kem Mahkota, at 1.35am today.

A statement by the Army public relations said the incident involved a helicopter instructor, a student, and a quartermaster.

The emergency landing occurred during a Night Flight training session of the Army Aviation Basic Officer Course.

“All crew members are conscious, and initial examinations revealed various injuries, including spinal fractures and lacerations, along with other unidentified injuries.

“They are all in stable condition, however, and have been warded at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital for treatment,” the statement read, adding that the helicopter has been temporarily grounded.

“Rectification and a one-time inspection will be carried out to restore the aircraft's flight status as soon as possible. A Board of Inquiry will be convened to determine the cause of the incident.

“We urge the public to refrain from speculating and to pray for the full recovery of all crew members," the statement said. ― Bernama