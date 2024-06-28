PUTRAJAYA, June 28 ― A special meeting of the Election Commission (EC) to discuss the procedures and important dates for the Nenggiri state by-election in Kelantan is taking place at Menara SPR here.

The meeting, chaired by EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun, started at 10am. Among other things, it will set the dates for the issuance of the election writ, nomination day, polling day, and the electoral rolls to be used.

EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom and secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak are also attending the meeting.

After the meeting, the EC is expected to hold a press conference at about noon.

Ikmalrudin said on June 19 that the EC had received an official notice from Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah regarding the casual vacancy for the Nenggiri seat.

Mohd Amar said the seat was declared vacant after the Kelantan State Assembly received a written notice in accordance with clause (3) of Article 31A of the Kelantan Constitution from Nenggiri state assemblyman Mohd Azizi Abu Naim on June 13.

According to Mohd Amar, Bersatu informed him on June 12 that Mohd Azizi had ceased to be a member of the party and thus should vacate the seat. ― Bernama