KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The TLDM Museum exhibition in Melaka will showcase the sovereignty of the country's territorial waters.

Whenever the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) is mentioned, one of the first things that comes to the writer's mind is the true story-based film, Paskal The Movie (Paskal).

The film immerses the audience in the challenges and hardships faced by TLDM's most elite special forces, tasked with recapturing the merchant ship MV Bunga Laurel from Somali pirates in the Gulf of Aden in 2011.

The chance to watch Paskal showcasing the skills and agility of the country's elite team at the cinema was a thrilling experience

The writer recently went to the TLDM Museum in Banda Hilir Melaka and the narration of the Paskal movie became clearer when she was able to physically see mini replicas of military assets and appreciate the greatness of military assets being utilised in guarding the 603,210 square kilometres of Malaysia’s maritime zone.

The museum also provides a special Paskal corner that describes in more detail the role of the unit including information on the weapons used by the Paskal Combat Squadron such as Glock 19, Glock 17, Glock 18C, Styer AUG A1, COLT M-16A1/M203 and many more.

In another corner, about 13 models of Royal Ships (KD) of TLDM are on display including KD SRI NEGERI SEMBILAN, KD SRI GAYA, KD SRI SARAWAK, KD INDERASAKTI, KD SRI MELAKA, KD HANDALAN, KD SRI INDERAPURA, KD SRI KEDAH and KD MAHAWANGSA.

KD MAHAWANGSA previously recorded its history as the first ship in the country to be awarded the '5 S' certification by the Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC).

The ship is capable of moving at a speed of 16.5 knots even while being equipped with heavy weapons, radar, and a large amount of cargo capacity, thus being recognised as “The Best Damn Ship in The Navy” in recent years.

However, among the collection that caught the attention was the on-board anti-submarine helicopter, the Westland Wasp HAS Mk.I which was displayed in the middle of the exhibition hall.

Although it looks small, the helicopter can carry two pilots and one technician. It is also capable of landing on a frigate and carrying two homing torpedoes.

On the top floor of the exhibition, guests can visit a showcase of the official TLDM uniform collection for male and female staff. Also displayed are the emblems and ranks for TLDM officers as well as winter uniform.

Visitors can also see the equipment used by the TLDM to monitor the country's waters such as the Marine Sextant, a device that measures the angle between an astronomical object and the horizon for ship navigation.

Among other unique exhibits is a set of tableware that was once used for meals by TLDM officers or commanding officers on board. It is kept specially in the cooking house and served specially by the stewards.

Outside the building, the KD SRI TERENGGANU donated by the Ministry of Defense to the TLDM Museum is also on display.

The ship has been in operation for 31 years and has travelled 68,926 nautical miles and has been involved in maintaining peace during the Indonesian Confrontation and raiding operations on the East Coast of the Malaysian Peninsula.

KD SRI TERENGGANU was the last display the writer visited and the entire exhibition is indeed a favourite place for the average visitor to take memorable photos at the TLDM Museum.

Tickets to visit the TLDM Museum can be purchased at the Muzium Samudera which is located about 50 meters next door at a price of only RM10 for adults and RM5 for children and the elderly.

This ticket is valid for admission to both the Muzium Samudera and TLDM Museum.

TLDM Museum is open from 9am to 5pm.