KUALU LUMPUR, June 27 — There is no evidence confirming that the THiJARI application service owned by Tabung Haji (TH) was hacked, leading to depositors losing their savings, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan.

Instead, he said TH’s investigation revealed that depositors who experienced financial losses were victims of scams perpetrated by third parties.

“They were deceived through various methods, such as offers promising high investment returns, links to download unauthorised application files (APKs) and divulging passwords and transaction verification codes (TAC) to scammers when contacted.

He said this during the Dewan Rakyat Special Chamber session in response to a query by Mohd Hasnizan Harun (PN-Hulu Selangor) regarding instances of financial losses in TH savings accounts.

Advertisement

As of May 31, TH has received 222 complaints from depositors who reported being defrauded, resulting in a total loss of RM609,464.

Zulkifli emphasised that TH collaborates closely with the police to investigate any reported cases involving its depositors.

However, he clarified that TH cannot compensate depositors for losses if negligence on the depositor’s part facilitated the scammer in executing unauthorised transactions. — Bernama

Advertisement