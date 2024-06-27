KUALA LUMPUR June 27 — The Malaysian police and Thai authorities have arrested eight suspects believed to be members of a Latin-American house-breaking gang and seized stolen items worth over RM4 million early this month.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the suspects were arrested on June 6, 9, 11, and 14 following a police report regarding a burglary at a businessman’s house in Bukit Damansara on May 31.

He said the incident was discovered by the complainant upon returning home at 11.34pm and finding the master bedroom in disarray, with 30 luxury watches of various brands, jewellery and RM20,000 in cash missing.

The victim estimated his losses at RM7 million, he said, adding that acting on intelligence, two foreign men aged 20 and 22 suspected of being involved in the case were arrested on June 6.

“One of the suspects was the owner of a vehicle using a fake registration number,” he told at a press conference at the Brickfields district police headquarters here today.

Rusdi said following the arrest of the two foreigners, the police arrested another three foreign men and a local woman aged between 30 and 40 at 9.30pm on June 9.

He said another arrest was made at 3.20pm on June 11, involving a 36-year-old local woman, while the eighth suspect was arrested by the Thai authorities in Bangkok on June 14.

“The foreign male suspect arrested in Bangkok was believed to be attempting to flee,” he said.

Following the arrest of the suspects, he said, the police recovered various items, including 29 luxury watches valued at approximately RM1.5 million, 97 pieces of jewellery estimated at RM2.5 million and RM4,550 in cash.

Rusdi said the criminal group, equipped with CCTV camera jammers, operated using rental vehicles and broke into targeted homes when the occupants were out.

“Three of the foreign suspects are on remand until June 30, while four other suspects have been released on police bail,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as well as Section 411 of the Penal Code. — Bernama