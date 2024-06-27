PUTRAJAYA, June 27 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirms that a light aircraft, Piper PA-28-161 with registration 9M-ANA, made an emergency landing in an open area near Port Klang today.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said the aircraft, operated by Subang Flying Club, departed from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 2.50pm carrying two passengers.

“A Mayday call was received by the Subang Control Tower at 2.58pm,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KLARCC) at the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KLATCC) was activated at 3.10pm for the coordination of rescue operations.

“The investigation will be conducted in accordance with Part XXIII of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016,” he added. — Bernama

