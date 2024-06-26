NIBONG TEBAL, June 26 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) refuted that it did not join the unity machinery during the Sungai Bakap by-election campaign which began last Saturday.

On the other hand, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said each component party machinery in Pakatan Harapan (PH) has been given specific tasks and locations as directed by the leadership of the unity government.

“We follow the instructions of our respective parties. In this campaign, we focus on the Sungai Duri area. There are many voters, the majority of whom are Malays,” he said when met at the Jom Masak Menu Sihat Citarasa programme of the Regional Farmers’ Association (PPK) in Tasek Cempedak here today.

Mohamad, who is also the minister of agriculture and food security, said this when commenting on why Amanah was not seen with the other component parties throughout the by-election campaign which entered the fifth day today.

Commenting further, the Kota Raja Member of Parliament said his party’s campaign programme was going smoothly with the focus on house-to-house visits, group talks and community service.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election on July 6 saw a straight fight between PH candidate Joohari Ariffin and Abidin Ismail representing Perikatan Nasional (PN), which was held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to inflammation in the stomach.

Sungai Bakap is one of the three state seats under the Nibong Tebal parliamentary constituency. — Bernama

