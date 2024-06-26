KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for championing the rise of the Global South, fostering a world where every nation has a seat at the table and a voice in shaping a collective future.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said this is because the Global South is changing and witnessing shifts within Western countries.

“For instance, Spain, Ireland and Norway are becoming more assertive and unapologetically taking different positions on global issues.

“This indicates a move towards a truly global perspective, where diverse voices and viewpoints are increasingly recognised and respected,” he said.

Anwar also said that he and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are committed to pushing this agenda forward.

“Reflecting on the days of Zhou Enlai, Sukarno, and Nyerere during the Asia-Africa Bandung Conference in 1955, it is clear that while the world has evolved, general condescending attitudes and colonial mindsets persist,” he said. ― Bernama

