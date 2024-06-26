Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― For the first time ever, BYD, an all-electric vehicle brand in Malaysia, has made it to Malaysia’s Land Transportation Department (JPJ)’s Top 10 list for vehicle registration. As revealed by the latest vehicle registration database, BYD is now in 10th place, with a total of 3,608 vehicles registered between January to May 2024.

This is quite an impressive feat considering BYD is a brand unheard of by general Malaysian consumers until it made a splash with the launch of the BYD Atto 3 in December 2022.

For 2024 alone until May 31, the Atto 3 SUV remains the most popular model with 1,451 registrations, followed by the BYD Seal sedan with 1,421 registrations. Meanwhile, its most affordable fully electric hatchback, the Dolphin, had a total of 736 registrations.

If we look at the total registrations cumulatively since BYD’s passenger vehicle introduction in Malaysia, they have a total of 8,111 vehicles registered since December 2022. As expected, the BYD Atto 3 has the highest registration with a total of 4,641 units, followed by the BYD Dolphin with 2,049 units and the BYD Seal with 1,421 units.

Breaking down on a month-to-month basis, May 2024 is a record high for BYD with a total of 1,045 units registered, consisting of 581 BYD Seal, 333 BYD Atto 3 and 131 BYD Dolphin.

The previous record high for BYD in Malaysia was in March 2024 with 787 units registered, consisting of 406 BYD Seal, 246 BYD Atto 3 and 135 BYD Dolphin.

Looking at the current trend, the BYD Seal seems to show tremendous growth while the BYD Dolphin has started to show signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, registrations for the BYD Atto 3 seem to be fluctuating but it recently has had a slight pick up which is attributed to ongoing promotions and updated BYD Atto 3 2024 standard range model.

For the Malaysian market, BYD is exclusively distributed by Sime Darby Beyond Auto, a subsidiary of Sime Darby Motors. ― SoyaCincau