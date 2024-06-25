KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — A restaurant worker was charged in the Sessions Court here today with three counts of terrorism-related offences.

The accused, Muhammad Muzzammil Mohd Mohlis, 35, nodded his understanding after the charges were read before Judge Datin Fadzlin Suraya Mohd Suah.

However, no plea was recorded as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Muhammad Muzzammil was accused of supporting Islamic State by using a Facebook account bearing the name of Ibn Nuhas and on Telegram bearing the name of Wilayah Maliziyah (Arabic) at the Special Branch-Counter Terrorism Division (E8), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) headquarters Bukit Aman here, at 4.50pm, on May 31.

Advertisement

The charge is framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 40 years or with a fine and forfeiture of any property that has been used or intended to be used in committing the offence, upon conviction.

For the second charge, Muhammad Muzzammil was accused of possessing articles and videos related to Islamic State at the same location, date, and time. The charge is framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of seven years or with a fine and a forfeiture of any property used or intended for committing the offence, upon conviction.

The accused is also alleged to have admitted to being a member of the Islamic State group by performing a bai’ah ceremony with the group leader, Abu Hafs AL Hashimi Al-Qurashi, to support the terrorist group.

Advertisement

He was charged with committing the offence at an apartment unit in Jalan Cheras, Batu 4 here, at 10.08am, in May this year, and the charge is framed under Section 130J(2)(d) of the Penal Code, which provides life imprisonment or a maximum of 40 years imprisonment or a fine and a forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used to commit the offence, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Maryam Jamielah Ab Manaff asked the court to set a date within the next two months for her to submit a report from an expert regarding items related to the terrorist group to the court.

The court then set August 29 for the remention and submission of documents related to the case. — Bernama