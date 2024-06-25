KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 ― A Singaporean man, suspected of being the mastermind behind the tax evasion or ‘flying container’ case, was remanded for six days starting today to assist in the investigation.

“The suspect was brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate's Court this morning, and a remand order for six days until June 30 was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin,” said a source within the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when contacted by Bernama.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested when he appeared to record a statement at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, at 5pm yesterday.

The man is suspected of committing the acts between 2022 and 2024 and the initial investigation revealed that money had been given in cash to 11 enforcement officers involved.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation Division senior director, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, confirmed the arrest and said that the case is being investigated under Sections 16(a) and 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

On June 13, MACC, in a statement, said that it had arrested 17 people, including 11 customs officers and six directors, in the ‘flying container’ case, involving an estimated RM3.5 billion leakage, in Port Klang over the past 10 years. ― Bernama

