KUCHING, June 25 — The National Audit Department (NAD) is in the process of amending the Audit Act 1957 (Act 62) involving the creation of new provisions as well as amending some existing provisions, Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi said today.

She said the amendments, among others, will provide space for the auditor-general to follow up on action improvement by ministries, departments, or agencies to strengthen public money management's governance.

“Besides, the new approach will follow the track of public funds more effectively, to determine if it is spent and managed in an orderly manner,” she said at the National Auditors Conference here.

Wan Suraya said NAD has also taken initiatives to improve the process of efficient auditing through the digitisation of services.

She said NAD is targeting from June 2025 to implement the services.

“With this new digitisation system, it is hoped that it will be implemented more transparently and comprehensively through big data analytics.

“More comprehensive and continuous strategic cooperation between NAD with a private audit firm will also be emphasised in supporting the efforts to empower governance at all levels,” she said.

She added that NAD will issue certification for 476 financial statements as well as publish three auditor-general’s reports this year.

She said these will involve auditing the performance of programmes or activities of government ministries, departments and agencies, auditing of government companies as well as auditing the financial statements of federal and state governments.