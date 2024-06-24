KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) plays a crucial role in assisting the government in achieving the target of producing 51 per cent of Bumiputera professionals and technocrats.

Referring to a report from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised the necessity of these efforts, noting the absence of any professional or technical field where Bumiputeras have attained the targeted percentage.

“Back in the days when UiTM known as ITM (Institut Teknologi Mara), the late Tun Arshad Ayub was a trailblazer in the field of professional and technical education,” he said.

Advertisement

“The government and I aspire to see another Arshad Ayub emerge from UiTM, allowing us to accelerate progress towards our objectives,” he told a press conference at the UiTM Leadership Madani Thinkers Programme here today.

He also expressed gratitude to UiTM’s leadership and professionals, underscoring the importance of continuing such engagements in pursuit of fostering skilled professionals and technocrats in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said was also present.

Advertisement

The UiTM Leadership Madani Thinkers Programme, organised by the Malaysian Academy of Sciences (AKM), in collaboration with UiTM, aims to empower the institution in line with the Malaysia Madani agenda and the principles of the Rukun Negara.

The programme, held for the first time, brought together 74 participants comprising top leaders from UiTM nationwide. — Bernama