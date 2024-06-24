KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Opposition bloc MPs walked out mid-session from today’s Parliament sitting to protest the motion to refer Bersatu’s Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee.

Advertisement

The motion, submitted by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, concerns whether Wan Saiful misled the House and if his statements were detrimental to parties involved in his ongoing court case.

According to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, what Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul allowed was deemed “illegal.”

“What Ronald Kiandee (Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee) did was right when he raised the matter in the Dewan Rakyat, citing it as subjudice.

Advertisement

“The Speaker should at least respect these views. He has the power to postpone the motion, bring it forward to another time, and should not proceed with it.

“They will just bulldoze the motion. This step is irrational, and it is illegal. I’m not sure about the legal implications if a Speaker of the House does something illegal,” Muhyiddin told a press conference at the Parliament building today.

As a protest, Muhyiddin said the Opposition bloc MPs walked out and decided not to participate in further debates on the matter.

Advertisement

“We don’t want to listen to them debate anymore because they have a big majority. Even if we participate in debates, they will still pass the motion,” he added.

During the last Parliament sitting in March, Wan Saiful claimed that several parties met him and offered to drop his court charges if he declared support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Tasek Gelugor MP is charged with money laundering and corruption linked to the Jana Wibawa programme.

Wan Saiful said today’s motion against him caused him to miss his court hearing.

“The motion is defective and should have allowed debates.

“I was supposed to be in court this morning for the hearing. My lawyer was there because the hearing is today and tomorrow.

“This motion disrupted court processes. It led to the halt of the court today,” Wan Saiful said.

At the press conference, Wan Saiful defended his previous remarks in Parliament last March, insisting he did not breach any law.

“I didn’t raise anything related to the evidence of the case, the details, or the charges I’m facing.

“I spoke about conversations I had and the individuals who made offers to me. I have proof that they met and contacted me via text.

“They are angry with my exposé, as it halted their approach to a few more of Bersatu’s MPs,” Wan Saiful said.

On February 28 and March 21, he raised a complaint in Parliament regarding the “disturbance” he faced, urging the House to set up a committee to investigate his complaints.

However, he said the evidence highlighted in his complaint was used to investigate him instead.

“I have no faith in institutions like the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. During Tan Sri Abu Kassim’s time, there were improvements, but under Tan Sri Azam Baki, the promised reforms have not materialised,” he added.

On March 22, Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Zulkafperi Hanafi submitted a motion to refer Wan Saiful to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee, claiming Wan Saiful’s statement was malicious and an attempt to mislead the House by claiming he played a role in persuading Perikatan Nasional MPs to support the unity government.