JOHOR BARU, June 24 — The Johor government has called for the establishment of a talent development council to ensure an ample workforce for the success of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said forming such a council would ensure effective collaboration among all relevant agencies, whether at the federal or state level.

“We aim to ensure ease of doing business and sufficient talent within the state.

“We propose creating a Johor Talent Development Council comprising federal and state-level agencies, with the Ministry of Human Resources serving as its secretariat,” he said.

He said this at the opening ceremony of the National Training Week (NTW) 2024, also attended by Human Resources Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, here today.

Onn Hafiz said the upcoming JS-SEZ agreement would act as a catalyst for the state’s economic development and could potentially create over 100,000 job opportunities.

He said establishing such a council could elevate Johor as a new economic hub and a significant economic force in the country, second only to Kuala Lumpur.

NTW 2024, running from today until June 30, is a major training awareness event featuring various free training events and activities.

The programme offers over 25,000 free courses to all Malaysians, targeting a total of 200,000 registrations.

The Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp), an agency under the Human Resources Ministry, along with its partners, will provide nearly 700 training programmes, including various learning and development activities. — Bernama