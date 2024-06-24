KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Ahead of its first party polls at the end of the year, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) acting president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz said she hopes to be given the leadership mandate again.

The Puteri Wangsa assemblyman said she has plans to build Muda.

“I said this to Muda members during my ‘Jelajah Presiden’: If given the mandate, I would be honoured to continue in the position of party president.

Advertisement

“I want to do many things for the party and serve the country too,” she said during an interview with Malay Mail recently.

A mere 11 days after becoming acting president, Amira Aisya announced that party elections would be held earlier than the expected 2025.

In November 2023, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman stepped down as party president following his conviction for corruption.

Advertisement

Amira Aisya told Malay Mail that she did not intend to be acting president for too long as it would be unhealthy for the party. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Amira Aisya, who is also a co-founder of Muda along with Syed Saddiq, said she had decided to speed things up because the time had come for the party to turn a corner.

“We believe that the youth leadership also requires a fresh mandate from all Muda members to propel our party forward,” she said.

Amira Aisya told Malay Mail that she did not intend to be “acting president” for too long as it would be unhealthy for the party.

She also encouraged new leaders to contest the central executive committee (CEC) spots.

“In Muda, our rallying cry is democracy. It is part of our name.

“Practise your democratic rights. If you feel there’s something that the party could do better, if you feel there’s something that the party should be championing, a party election is the best way to make your voice heard,” she said.