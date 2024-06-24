JUNE 24 — It is time for the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) to go back to the drawing board.

A poor showing during the 15th general election and subsequent state elections indicates a need for the party to reassess its strategies.

Muda’s current acting president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz might not possess the same high profile or charismatic personality as former leader Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

But she has the chops to get the party back on track as it seeks to establish itself in the heart and mind of voters.

In fact, the transition from a party centred on a dominant personality to that with a more egalitarian outlook helmed by a relative unknown might be exactly what Muda needs at this crucial juncture.

One cannot ignore the fact that Syed Saddiq played a significant role in establishing Muda’s presence on the political landscape.

However, his omnipresence also led some to perceive the party solely as his creation, potentially deterring those who did not align with his methods from supporting the party.

Amira Aisya’s strategies to stabilise the party are likely to gain support from Muda members, fostering internal cohesion. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

This shift in leadership could gradually garner broader acceptance for Muda among the public.

As it stands, Amira Aisya’s strategies to stabilise the party are likely to gain support from Muda members, fostering internal cohesion.

And once she steadies the ship, both Muda and Amira Aisya will be free to look outward and progress further towards their goals.