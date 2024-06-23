NIBONG TEBAL, June 23 — No early voting centre will be opened on early voting day for the Sungai Bakar state by-election this July 2.

Sungai Bakap returning officer Khairulnizam Hashim, who confirmed this, said all the early voters in the by-election, comprising 57 police personnel, are voting as postal voters.

“True, there will be no early voting as all the early voters have applied for postal voting,” he said in a brief response to Bernama via WhatsApp today.

He said the Election Commission (EC) will issue the postal ballot papers for the affected early voters to collect at 2.30 pm tomorrow.

The EC has set July 6 as polling day for the Sungai Bakap state by-election, which will witness a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional candidate Abidin Ismail.

Based on the Electoral Roll, as of last May 24, 39,279 people are eligible to vote in the by-election. They comprise 39,222 ordinary voters and 57 police personnel. — Bernama

