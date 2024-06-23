KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Madani government is committed to reducing the country’s carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

It has implemented multifaceted policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions, promoting social equity, creating new growth opportunities in the green economy, and ensuring transparent governance, he said.

“To this effect, we have allocated substantial funds towards renewable energy, investing in clean and sustainable energy sources,” the prime minister said in a post on X today.

On sustainable agriculture, Anwar noted that the nation supports eco-friendly farming practices to ensure long-term environmental health.

Furthermore, he said, Malaysia is developing green transportation solutions to reduce its environmental impact and enhance connectivity.

“Together, we can build a more sustainable and equitable Malaysia for future generations,” he added. — Bernama

