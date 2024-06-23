KOTA KINABALU, June 23 — The water supply to University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has stabilised after 24 illegal water connections near the institution were dismantled a few days ago.

Deputy Chief Minister III cum State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said daily records showed the capacity of water flowing into the university was stable.

However, he said the prepaid water meter plan for squatters and regular monitoring are still required due to his side’s past experiences of illegal water re-connections only days after they were cut off.

The State Water Department (JANS) plans to install prepaid water meters in squatter areas here to deter illegal water connections.

Shahelmey said this is the most relevant solution for now since the squatters cannot apply for regular water meters on ungazetted and grantless land, prompting them to carry out the illegal action.

“We will try to implement this initiative by this year. However, the method is still being fine-tuned and will be finalised in the nearest future,” he told reporters after closing the 2024 Putatan District Madani Entrepreneur Carnival at Dataran Pomoi, Putatan on Today.

Shahelmey said another initiative that JANS is taking to deter illegal water connections near squatter areas is the placement of static water tanks in four such settlements here as a way for the settlers to obtain water.

“And we hope that through the placement of these static tanks, it can reduce tendencies for illegal water connections which disturbs the volume of water flowing through the department’s main pipe transmission to its main tanks,” he said.

Commenting on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s instruction to bring water thieves to book, including factories, Shahelmey disclosed no factories here have been brought to court so far.

However, although no specific figure was provided, he said several of these factories have been issued warning letters and compounds for stealing water.

“This is why our Chief Minister wanted stricter action, so that it can serve as a lesson for users to cease these water thefts, whether they involve squatters, businessmen or industries,” he said.

Hajiji on June 20 had told JANS to invoke the laws under its purview and bring water theft culprits to court, including factories.

He wanted these water-stealing factories to be judged by the court of law instead of only being issued compounds.

Four days earlier, Shahelmey informed that JANS had dismantled 24 illegal water connections to its main water transmission line near Kampung Suang Perai, Sepanggar.

He said the illegal connections were near UMS, and was a factor that affected the volume of water flowing into the main reservoir at the university. — The Borneo Post