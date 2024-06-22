KUANTAN, June 22 — Pahang Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has a new leadership committee.

This follows the appointment of Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh as the State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman, and PKR Lipis Division chief Rizal Jamin as deputy chairman by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on May 26.

In a statement tonight, Fuziah expressed hope that the new committee members appointed today would play an active role and be fully involved in all state-related matters and activities, both directly and indirectly.

She emphasised that close cooperation between the state and Federal governments was crucial for the benefit of the people of Pahang, as demonstrated by the shared commitment of the Prime Minister and partners in the Unity Government.

“The meeting also decided to support the campaign machinery for the PKR candidate in the Sungai Bakap state constituency by-election in Penang, which commenced today,” she said.

In addition to Fuziah and Rizal, the committee includes Kuantan PKR division chief Fakhrul Anuar Zulkawi as vice chairman I, Pahang Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Sim Chon Siang as vice chairman II, and Senator Manolan Mohamad as vice chairman III.

Semambu assemblyman Chan Chun Kuang has been appointed as the State Youth Chief while Haslindalina Hashim has been appointed as the State Women’s Chief. — Bernama