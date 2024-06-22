KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — A robust maritime industry not only bolsters economic growth but will ensure Malaysia’s ability to protect its interests and respond effectively to emergencies, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that emphasising and expanding the nation's maritime tonnage will positively impact both economic prosperity and national security.

“In today’s interconnected world, efficient distribution of essential goods across Malaysia is vital. Recent global trends have seen many nations prioritising the growth of their domestic tonnage.

“It is imperative that we enhance our shipping capabilities to secure reliable and efficient supply chains,” he said at the MV MTT Bitangor’s maiden voyage and inaugural port call ceremony at West Port, Port Klang, today.

Loke stressed that the efficient transport of essential goods between East and West Malaysia is crucial.

He also said bolstering the maritime sector will help reduce the balance of payments deficit, particularly in freight and insurance, by retaining economic value within Malaysia’s borders.

“The government reaffirms its support for the domestic shipping industry, aiming to improve connectivity between Malaysian ports, including those in Peninsular and East Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Loke said that MTT Shipping Sdn Bhd has achieved a milestone with its newly built container vessel, the MV MTT Bitangor.

“This vessel’s arrival signifies progress towards our maritime goals, and MTT Shipping’s dedication to enhancing domestic shipping capacity is commendable.

“The event also commemorated MTT Shipping’s acquisition of its 15th newbuild ship, with plans for nine more vessels by the end of 2024,” he said.

Loke said the vessel not only highlights MTT Shipping’s growth but also strengthens Malaysia’s maritime sector.

“Today is a significant moment for the shipping industry in Malaysia, showcasing its resilience and growth,” he added. — Bernama