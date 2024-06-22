KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Bukit Nanas Water Treatment Plant has resumed full operations this afternoon following a temporary shutdown due to an incident involving increased colouration in treated water yesterday.

Air Selangor, the utility company in charge, said affected consumers in Kuala Lumpur can expect their piped water supply to flow normally by 7am tomorrow.

“Recovery times for affected areas vary based on the distance from consumer premises and water pressure in the distribution system. The list of affected areas is as follows.” it said in a statement this afternoon.

Air Selangor ingin memaklumkan bahawa Loji Rawatan Air Bukit Nanas (LRA Bukit Nanas) telah beroperasi sepenuhnya berikutan henti tugas sementara akibat insiden peningkatan warna dalam air terawat di LRA Bukit Nanas.



Bekalan air telah mula disalurkan secara berperingkat-peringkat... pic.twitter.com/401GE2Ptbb Advertisement — Air Selangor (@air_selangor) June 22, 2024

Air Selangor said it will continue to send out water tanker trucks with priority for critical premises.

Commercial users can fill up water at designated filling stations, such as Sunway Batu Caves in Gombak, or buy treated water by contacting Air Selangor at 15300.

More information about this unscheduled water supply disruption is available on Air Selangor’s official communication channels at https://waterupdates.airselangor.com, https://airselangor.com, as well as its official social media platforms such as the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

