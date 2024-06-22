KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Piped water supply to 20 areas in Malaysia’s capital city will be disrupted today due to the temporary shutdown of the Bukit Nanas Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Air Selangor, which maintains the WTP, said the unscheduled shutdown is due to “increased colouration in treated water”.

It said the recovery process is ongoing as at 8am today and gave an assurance that “every effort is being made to minimise the impact of the disruption on affected consumers”.

It added that updates on the unscheduled disruption will be posted on its official communication channels at https://www.airselangor.com/, https://waterupdates.airselangor.com/, the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram, and Air Selangor’s Call Centre at 15300.

