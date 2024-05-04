KOTA TINGGI, May 4 — A total of 300 people from 69 families in this district were evacuated to a temporary relief centre (PPS) after their villages were hit by flash floods today.

Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani said the victims are from Kampung Temenin Baru and Kampung Desa Makmur.

“The Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Lintang PPS was opened at 12.30pm following continuous heavy rain since 8am,” he said in a statement tonight.

Azmi, who is also State Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the water level of five major rivers in the district is still normal. — Bernama

