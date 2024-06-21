KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition might run for the vacant Nenggiri state constituency in Kelantan.

He said that even if BN is considered the underdog in the PAS-led east coast state, the coalition is ready for the expected by-election that has yet to be called, Bernama reported this afternoon.

“In the last Kelantan state election, BN candidate Ab Aziz Yusoff faced off against PAS candidate Mohd Azizi Abu Naim from Bersatu, resulting in Mohd Azizi's victory with an 810-vote majority,” he told reporters in Putrajaya earlier today, after a meeting with participants and organisers of the Mid Season Cup MLBB 2024.

“Considering our narrow loss of just under 800 votes, if a by-election is called, we understand that we would be the underdog. Nevertheless, we respect that this matter has been brought to court,” he was quoted as saying.

Zahid was also asked if the BN would field the rogue Bersatu assemblyman Mohd Azizi who was expelled from the party after the latter switched to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“It’s open for discussion, and I believe our stance is that in any constituency with a by-election, priority will be given to candidates from the coalition parties within the Madani government,” Zahid, who is BN chairman and one of two deputies to Anwar, told reporters.

Kelantan State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared Nenggiri to be vacant on June 19.

But several local news outlets reported Mohd Azizi plans to challenge the vacancy decision and has appointed a lawyer.

The Election Commission is scheduled to meet on June 28 to discuss holding a by-election in Nenggiri.